Smartphones feature excellent camera sensors, but the experience of taking photos is still far less pleasant than using a physical camera. Halide gives you a tactile, intuitive, yet powerful way to take beautiful photos.
It's a premium camera for your iPhone.
Halide has a completely unique gestural control scheme that is as intuitive and tactile as a great film camera, like an old Leica or Pentax.
Quickly snap between autofocus and manual focus. Bring down exposure with a flick, and get the shot you want quickly.
Halide puts professional tools at your fingertips, without sacrificing simplicity.
Shoot with manual focus, complete with focus peaking. Quickly switch between RAW and JPEG. Capture perfect exposure with ISO and shutter controls, and a blazing fast live histogram.
Quickly triage photos after shooting. Swipe right to add it to favorites, swipe left to trash it. Who knew sorting could be fun?
Check your work without leaving the camera. Use 3D touch to preview the last photo.
and some of the smartest features of any camera app:
Halide intelligently optimizes ISO and shutter speeds for the sharpest, cleanest photos.
No more hunting for sliders and buttons. Adjust exposure with an intuitive swipe.
Focus, without the guesswork. Halide highlights the areas of sharpest contrast, in real time.
Capture your shots in RAW or simple ol’ JPG to get more leeway when editing photos.
Compose with a subtle grid overlay that doubles as a level to get your shots aligned.
Halide has an ultra-fast live histogram that makes getting the right exposure easy.